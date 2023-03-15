CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $21.44 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,461 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,920 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 475,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BSM opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

