CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $21.69 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.