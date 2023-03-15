CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $25.24 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

DEO stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

