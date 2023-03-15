CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $35.24 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

