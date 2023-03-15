CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $35.71 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

