CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock worth $23,119,839. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

