CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $314.27 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 190.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

