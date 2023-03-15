CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML opened at $620.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

