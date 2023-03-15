CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,166 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

