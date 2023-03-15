CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 48,073 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 951.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.38 and a 200 day moving average of $401.97. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

