CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 69,947 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $579.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.