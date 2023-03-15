CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,843 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 442.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

