CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

