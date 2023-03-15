CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

