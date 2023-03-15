CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

