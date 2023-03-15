CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

NKE opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $151.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

