CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

