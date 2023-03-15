CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

