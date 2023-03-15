CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 67,494 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,494 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EEM opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

