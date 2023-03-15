CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

QQQ opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

