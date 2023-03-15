CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,321 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

