CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.