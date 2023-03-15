Citigroup Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Neutral

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.0 %
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
