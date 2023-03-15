Citigroup Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Neutral

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.0 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.