Citigroup Increases RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $3.15

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2.60 to $3.15 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

RLX Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.80 on Monday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 423,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,766,100 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.