Citigroup Lowers Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ricoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

