Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

