Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $99,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 633,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BCX stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.