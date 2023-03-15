Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,969.93

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,969.93 ($36.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($40.59). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($39.61), with a volume of 130,158 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,050 ($49.36) to GBX 3,740 ($45.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,155.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,969.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 4,696.97%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

