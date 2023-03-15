Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 960.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $282.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $317.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.