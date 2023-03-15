Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
