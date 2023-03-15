Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 5,439 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

