Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

