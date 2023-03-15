Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1,050.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

IGF opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

