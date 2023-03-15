Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

