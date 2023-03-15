Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 9,773 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,284.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

