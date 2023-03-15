Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day moving average is $213.88. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

