Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

