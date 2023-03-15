Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

