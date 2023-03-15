Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

