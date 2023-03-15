Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

