Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.27. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

