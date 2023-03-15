Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

AMD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

