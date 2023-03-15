Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

