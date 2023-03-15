Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 40,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

