Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $222.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

