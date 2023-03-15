Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $728.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.11.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.