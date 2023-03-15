Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,415.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,071.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

