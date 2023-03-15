Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.