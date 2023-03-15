Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

