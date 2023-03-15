Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.71. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

